VIZIO Upgrades SmartCast With Newly Available VIZIO Voice

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today shares details on the newest generation of SmartCast, its award-winning platform that powers every new VIZIO Smart TV.

SmartCast and VIZIO Voice Remote

Enhanced Search and Discovery

SmartCast powers endless entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box and provides consumers with the power to discover, stream and share more content faster and more easily than they ever imagined. The latest update to the industry-leading smart TV platform delivers faster performance, new built-in voice capabilities, and new free TV channels built around a redesigned electronic program guide (EPG) with navigation features for easier search and discovery of the latest and best in entertainment. Most new models of SmartCast televisions will also include the all-new push-to-talk Voice Remote with VIZIO Voice, to help navigate the vast catalog of supported apps and channels.

The current iteration of SmartCast loads faster than ever, putting a host of powerful control options at the ready. The remote control is more responsive and redesigned for a sleeker look, making it easier to nimbly switch between various connected devices. Streamlined search also enables users to get to movies, shows and more in fewer steps, with content that’s intelligently curated around each viewer’s interests.

VIZIO Voice is the company’s first built-in voice capability, and it’s poised to change the way people watch and interact with their TVs. VIZIO Voice uses natural language intelligence, so consumers can more quickly search and discover content within SmartCast without the need to type. In addition, VIZIO Voice can easily change TV settings including volume and picture quality enhancements, launch apps and channels by name, and build upon search results without restating the entire query. The Voice Remote is Bluetooth-enabled, giving it superior range while freeing users from line-of-sight requirements.

Additionally, the free SmartCast Mobile app for iOS and Android is updated with VIZIO Voice, which allows older, paired models of SmartCast TVs to be able to use VIZIO Voice.

Stream It All

VIZIO is now synonymous with entertainment, continuing to attract a lineup of the top networks and media partners to deliver an ever-expanding catalog of content. With hundreds of free channels available, VIZIO has content for every genre including movies, news, sports, lifestyle, music, kids and family, multicultural and more. VIZIO SmartCast provides convenient access to fan-favorite streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube TV and more. New to the streaming services roster in 2021 are FOX NOW, Paramount+ and The CW.

