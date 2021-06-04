Icelandair Group hf. Major Shareholder Announcement
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Gildi-lífeyrissjóður confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is now 1,376,512,582 which corresponds to 4.84% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) due to disposal of shares.
