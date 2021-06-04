GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES ERIN MCQUEENY CARNEY APPOINTED HEAD OF SALES

“We are pleased to announce that Erin McQueeny Carney will be joining our growing team of professionals, heading up sales for “GWSO”. She brings with her 16 years of highly skilled and successful sales experience in several different industries. She has a proven history of success and is highly skilled in sales, market planning, consulting, business development, and market strategization. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her to our winning team knowing that she will make an immediate impact”, said President Michael Pollastro.

Erin’s career thus far has seen her excel at The Saylor Group, where she led and managed operations. At Essilor USA, she was a business consultant growing client accounts and was head of sales training. When she worked with ADP she specialized in human capital management and implemented many strategic sales initiatives that helped clients increase profitability while reducing their liabilities. Finally, at Forrest Pharmaceuticals she achieved the top quartile in the country for the products she was involved in selling. She also represented the company at large industry conventions and performed sales training in the field.

“I am so excited to join the team of top professionals at “GWSO”. The technology the company possesses and licenses is truly revolutionary on many levels and will make a huge impact on mitigating global warming. I’ve always had a penchant for climate change issues and now I can do something about it. I look forward to selling the various products and helping the company achieve international sales goals and benchmarks they have set. They are very aggressive but attainable.”

Michael Pollastro

President

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com