GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES ERIN MCQUEENY CARNEY APPOINTED HEAD OF SALES

04.06.2021   

Temecula, CA, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and it’s effects on the Planet announces Erin McQueeny Carney appointed as Head of Sales.  

“We are pleased to announce that Erin McQueeny Carney will be joining our growing team of professionals, heading up sales for “GWSO”. She brings with her 16 years of highly skilled and successful sales experience in several different industries. She has a proven history of success and is highly skilled in sales, market planning, consulting, business development, and market strategization. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her to our winning team knowing that she will make an immediate impact”, said President Michael Pollastro.

Erin’s career thus far has seen her excel at The Saylor Group, where she led and managed operations. At Essilor USA, she was a business consultant growing client accounts and was head of sales training. When she worked with ADP she specialized in human capital management and implemented many strategic sales initiatives that helped clients increase profitability while reducing their liabilities. Finally, at Forrest Pharmaceuticals she achieved the top quartile in the country for the products she was involved in selling. She also represented the company at large industry conventions and performed sales training in the field.

“I am so excited to join the team of top professionals at “GWSO”. The technology the company possesses and licenses is truly revolutionary on many levels and will make a huge impact on mitigating global warming. I’ve always had a penchant for climate change issues and now I can do something about it. I look forward to selling the various products and helping the company achieve international sales goals and benchmarks they have set. They are very aggressive but attainable.”

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com


Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.





Disclaimer

