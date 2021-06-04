 
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

 

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL


Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 548,066 ordinary shares at 65.17 pence per share on 3 June 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.41% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury. 

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 3 June 2021 consisted of 152,522,591 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 19,478,274 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 133,044,317 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.


4 June 2021


Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

 

 





