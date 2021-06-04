 
Copperstone opens the gates to the Viscaria mine in Kiruna after 25 years, for further environmental studies

In order to get a better basis for further environmental studies and investigation of the technical conditions, Copperstone Resources has this week opened up and entered the Viscaria mine, which has been closed since 1996. The company hopes to receive confirmation that previous remediation has been successful and that the main infrastructure is in good condition.

"Even though this is part of our feasibility studies, it feels like a historic day for us who grew up with the mines in Kiruna," says Copperstone Resources CEO Anna Tyni.

For a quarter of a century, a 50-meter long and 6-meter thick moraine layer has covered the entrance to the mine, but now it is time to inspect the status of groundwater, rock mechanics and geology in detail.

"The test drilling and environmental investigations we have been able to do above ground have met our expectations and now we are taking the next step and investing in further studies inside the old mine," concludes Tyni.

More thorough studies of the groundwater quality and level are a necessary part of the application for an environmental permit for mining that the company expects to submit to the Land and Environment Court around the turn of the year.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company formed in 2006. During 2019, the Company acquired Viscaria deposit in Kiruna and accordingly, the Company’s strategy was revised. The goal is to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The deposit’s high level of copper and the geographical location provide for good conditions to become a key supplier of qualitative and responsible produced copper to customers who are driving the global change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone has several Exploitation Concessions and Exploration Permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all of which are located in Sweden. The Company’s shares are subject trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.


