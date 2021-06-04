Genetron Health Releases 16 New Research Results at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

The results were from studies that Genetron Health conducted in partnership with 16 leading hospitals in China. These studies optimized routine clinical diagnosis methods and mapped the characteristics of gene mutations, gene fusions, immunotherapy markers, and hereditary tumor markers across large cohorts of cancer patients. During these studies, the Company leveraged its innovative technology, such as the “One-Step Seq” method, and core products such as Onco Panscan TM , whole exome sequencing, urothelial tumor differential diagnosis, and gene sequencing, covering the entire spectrum of thyroid cancer management.

BEIJING, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced the release of 16 research results at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

These studies analyzed nearly 10 different types of high-incidence cancers, covering lung cancer, bladder cancer, and thyroid cancer. They also provided important insights that can enable the accurate diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“Genetron Health’s research results may provide new strategies for the precise diagnosis and treatment of multiple types of cancers at different stages of development, strengthening the concept of full-cycle cancer management,” said Dr. Yunfu Hu, Genetron Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “For example, the research on genetic factors of lung cancer may help doctors to prevent or diagnose lung cancer at an earlier stage. New techniques that supplement the conventional approach to diagnosing renal pelvic cancer, bladder cancer, and thyroid cancer may also improve their detection rates among patients. Finally, further mapping of the characteristics for mutations, fusion, MSI and other markers across a population of patients with different types of cancers may help with the design of new products and enable more targeted treatment and immunotherapy benefits."

Optimizing routine clinical diagnosis methods

In order to reduce the pains and risks associated with invasive procedures such as ureteroscopies and cystoscopies, Genetron Health developed the “One-Step Seq” method for non-invasive and accurate urothelial tumor risk gene detection. This will help doctors better diagnose renal pelvic cancer and bladder cancer. Research studies #e16500 and #e16509 show that, in the renal pelvic cancer and bladder cancer cohorts, this technology achieved sensitivities of 93% and 86%, respectively, which were significantly better than those of the non-invasive urine exfoliated cell FISH detection method.