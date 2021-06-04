 
checkAd

Genetron Health Releases 16 New Research Results at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 12:00  |  91   |   |   

BEIJING, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced the release of 16 research results at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The results were from studies that Genetron Health conducted in partnership with 16 leading hospitals in China. These studies optimized routine clinical diagnosis methods and mapped the characteristics of gene mutations, gene fusions, immunotherapy markers, and hereditary tumor markers across large cohorts of cancer patients. During these studies, the Company leveraged its innovative technology, such as the “One-Step Seq” method, and core products such as Onco PanscanTM, whole exome sequencing, urothelial tumor differential diagnosis, and gene sequencing, covering the entire spectrum of thyroid cancer management.

These studies analyzed nearly 10 different types of high-incidence cancers, covering lung cancer, bladder cancer, and thyroid cancer. They also provided important insights that can enable the accurate diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“Genetron Health’s research results may provide new strategies for the precise diagnosis and treatment of multiple types of cancers at different stages of development, strengthening the concept of full-cycle cancer management,” said Dr. Yunfu Hu, Genetron Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “For example, the research on genetic factors of lung cancer may help doctors to prevent or diagnose lung cancer at an earlier stage. New techniques that supplement the conventional approach to diagnosing renal pelvic cancer, bladder cancer, and thyroid cancer may also improve their detection rates among patients. Finally, further mapping of the characteristics for mutations, fusion, MSI and other markers across a population of patients with different types of cancers may help with the design of new products and enable more targeted treatment and immunotherapy benefits."

Optimizing routine clinical diagnosis methods
In order to reduce the pains and risks associated with invasive procedures such as ureteroscopies and cystoscopies, Genetron Health developed the “One-Step Seq” method for non-invasive and accurate urothelial tumor risk gene detection. This will help doctors better diagnose renal pelvic cancer and bladder cancer. Research studies #e16500 and #e16509 show that, in the renal pelvic cancer and bladder cancer cohorts, this technology achieved sensitivities of 93% and 86%, respectively, which were significantly better than those of the non-invasive urine exfoliated cell FISH detection method.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genetron Health Releases 16 New Research Results at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting BEIJING, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION