Amex Appoints Dr. Luisa Morena to Board of Directors and Strengthens Corporate Governance

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Luisa Moreno as Director. Dr. Moreno is a Physics Engineer with a PhD in Materials Science and Mechanics from Imperial College London, in the UK. She has almost two decades of experience in Finance, Business Development and Technical Research, with a focus on Technology, and Mining and Metals industries. Currently, she is the Managing Director of Tahuti Global Inc., a consulting firm. As a strategic consultant she assists companies and institutional investors with economic and technical assessments of mineral assets and technologies. She works closely with Canadian and foreign governments on strategies and policies to attract local and foreign investments to the mining sector and supply chains, and she on the board of directors of several junior mining companies. Dr. Moreno is a recognized minerals specialist and a common guest speaker on television and at international conferences. She is often quoted in national and international newspapers and news.