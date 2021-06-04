 
Amex Appoints Dr. Luisa Morena to Board of Directors and Strengthens Corporate Governance

Autor: Accesswire
04.06.2021, 12:30  |  108   |   |   

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Luisa Moreno as Director. Dr. Moreno is a Physics Engineer with a PhD in …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Luisa Moreno as Director.

Dr. Moreno is a Physics Engineer with a PhD in Materials Science and Mechanics from Imperial College London, in the UK. She has almost two decades of experience in Finance, Business Development and Technical Research, with a focus on Technology, and Mining and Metals industries. Currently, she is the Managing Director of Tahuti Global Inc., a consulting firm. As a strategic consultant she assists companies and institutional investors with economic and technical assessments of mineral assets and technologies. She works closely with Canadian and foreign governments on strategies and policies to attract local and foreign investments to the mining sector and supply chains, and she on the board of directors of several junior mining companies. Dr. Moreno is a recognized minerals specialist and a common guest speaker on television and at international conferences. She is often quoted in national and international newspapers and news.

In addition, Amex is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Coates as Lead Independent Director in accordance with industry corporate governance best practices. Mr. Coates has served on the Amex Board of Directors for the past year and a half.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex commented, "I would like to extend a warm welcome to Luisa as our newest board member. She brings a fresh perspective to the board from a business and academic viewpoint. Her extensive experience in the mining sector with both international capital markets as well as technical evaluations of projects will be highly valued as we move the project forward. I am also very pleased that Bryan has accepted the role of Lead Independent Director which significantly reinforces the independence of our Board. I look forward to working with our well-rounded leadership team."

In connection with her appointment, Dr. Moreno was granted 150,000 incentive share purchase options having an exercise price of $2.60 and expiry date of June 1, 2026, subject to earlier termination as per the terms and conditions of Amex's incentive shares stock option plan. The options vest as follows: (i) 100,000 on the date of the grant; (ii) 25,000 on the one year anniversary of the grant; and (iii) 25,000 on the 2 year anniversary of the grant.

