Trane Technologies Appoints Dave Regnery as Chief Executive Officer; Mike Lamach to Serve as Executive Chair Through Transition

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced that Dave Regnery, current president and chief operating officer, has been named chief executive officer and will join the Board of Directors. He succeeds Mike Lamach, who will serve as executive chair of the Board until his planned retirement from the company sometime in the first half of 2022. These changes are effective July 1, 2021.

“Dave Regnery is the clear choice to lead Trane Technologies into the future, consistent with our comprehensive succession plan,” said Lamach. “Dave has worked alongside me to shape nearly every aspect of our global business – from our business operating system, to our sustainability and innovation leadership, to the development of our culture of inclusion and engagement, which has led to a deep pool of leadership talent. Dave was the co-architect of our transformation as a focused climate innovator. He is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of our industry, the sustainability megatrends affecting our businesses, our customers’ needs, and how to create value for our stakeholders. I have complete confidence in Dave as he becomes CEO and leads Trane Technologies forward.”

As president and chief operating officer, Regnery has had direct responsibility for the company’s three regional reporting segments and full portfolio of businesses and brands, including Trane and Thermo King. He also has had oversight of the company’s global business operations, including supply chain, engineering and information technology. Regnery has worked closely with Lamach to evolve and sharpen the company’s strategy as an industry leader in climate solutions with a singular purpose – to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world.

Regnery has been with Trane Technologies for his entire career, beginning in the company’s financial leadership development program, then progressing through financial and commercial leadership and general management roles. Throughout his tenure, Regnery has successfully led all of the company’s businesses around the world, including the Commercial HVAC, Residential HVAC and Transport Refrigeration businesses, and taken them to new heights. Under his leadership, the company launched its successful EcoWise portfolio of products, designed to lower environmental impact through high efficiency operation and low global warming potential refrigerants. He has been instrumental in growing the company’s portfolio of comprehensive building solutions including energy services, controls and digital offerings.