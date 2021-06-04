 
4D pharma Completes Enrollment of Part A of the Phase I/II Trial of MRx-4DP0004 for the Treatment of Asthma and Provides Program Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021   

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces the completion of its target enrollment of 30 patients for Part A of its Phase I/II clinical trial of MRx-4DP0004 in patients with partly-controlled asthma. Following the completion of enrollment of Part A, 4D pharma expects to announce topline results from these patients in the second half of 2021.

4D pharma also announces the voluntary discontinuation of enrollment in the Phase II study of MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the UK, in order to focus on its core LBP pipeline candidates due to the increase in vaccination rates, declining hospitalization rates, and progress in the MRx-4DP0004 asthma clinical trial.

MRx-4DP0004 is an oral, immunomodulatory, single strain LBP. 4D pharma has demonstrated MRx-4DP0004’s ability to reduce airway inflammation in a pre-clinical model of severe asthma. This is achieved through a concurrent reduction in both neutrophilic and eosinophilic infiltration and inflammation.

“The completion of enrollment in Part A of 4D pharma’s asthma study is an important milestone for this program. This is expected to provide further validation of the favorable safety profile of LBPs as a novel class of drug across a wide range of indications, including respiratory disease,” said Alex Stevenson, Chief Scientific Officer, 4D pharma. “For the MRx-4DP0004 program, as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline with the increase in vaccinations, the voluntary discontinuation of enrollment into our COVID-19 study enables 4D pharma to focus our efforts and resources on developing our novel LBP for the treatment of asthma. We look forward to elucidating important findings regarding the potential of our oral, gut-restricted, single strain LBPs to exert potent effects on the human immune system with therapeutic effects in organs and tissues away from the gut.”

The first-in-human Phase I/II trial is a two part, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of MRx-4DP0004 in patients taking long-term medication for asthma. Patients receive oral MRx-4DP0004 or placebo twice daily for 12 weeks.

The primary endpoint of Part A of the trial is safety and tolerability. Secondary and exploratory endpoints for Part A, include a range of clinical measures of lung function and quality of life, and a suite of sputum and blood immune biomarkers. Biomarker analyses will further enhance the understanding of MRx4DP0004’s mechanism of action and inform 4D pharma’s development strategy. Part A of the study has now completed its target enrollment of 30 patients and 4D pharma expects to announce topline results from these patients in 2H 2021.

