Bristol Myers Squibb to Take Part in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference, which will be webcast on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Chris Boerner, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Commercialization Officer and Samit Hirawat, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development, will answer questions about the company at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.