PDMR Notification
DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS, TSX-V:ALTS, OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 3 June 2021 of the following PDMR share dealing:
DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS, TSX-V:ALTS, OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 3 June 2021 of the following PDMR share dealing:
- On 3 June 2021 Alister Hume (Business Development Manager) purchased 5,163 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 63.83p per share.
Following the transactions as described above:
- The total shareholding of Mr Hume and persons closely associated with Mr Hume has increased to 12,163 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alister Hume
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Business Development Manager
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Altus Strategies plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001P93D9LMFIUA28
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Wertpapier
