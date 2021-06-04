PDMR Notification

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS, TSX-V:ALTS, OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 3 June 2021 of the following PDMR share dealing: On 3 June 2021 Alister Hume (Business Development Manager) purchased …

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS, TSX-V:ALTS, OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 3 June 2021 of the following PDMR share dealing:

Following the transactions as described above:

The total shareholding of Mr Hume and persons closely associated with Mr Hume has increased to 12,163 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.