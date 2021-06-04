 
PDMR Notification

Autor: Accesswire
04.06.2021, 13:00  |  112   |   |   

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS, TSX-V:ALTS, OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 3 June 2021 of the following PDMR share dealing: On 3 June 2021 Alister Hume (Business Development Manager) purchased …

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS, TSX-V:ALTS, OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 3 June 2021 of the following PDMR share dealing:

  • On 3 June 2021 Alister Hume (Business Development Manager) purchased 5,163 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 63.83p per share.

Following the transactions as described above:

  • The total shareholding of Mr Hume and persons closely associated with Mr Hume has increased to 12,163 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alister Hume

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Business Development Manager

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Altus Strategies plc

b)

LEI

2138001P93D9LMFIUA28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

