Virios Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2b Trial Evaluating IMC-1 in Patients with Fibromyalgia

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with virally triggered or maintained immune responses, announced today dosing of the first patient in its Phase 2b clinical trial, referred to as FORTRESS (Fibromyalgia Outcome Research Trial Evaluating Synergistic Suppression of HSV-1), evaluating IMC-1 in patients with fibromyalgia.

IMC-1 is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose, antiviral therapy combining famciclovir and celecoxib. This dual mechanism antiviral therapy is designed to synergistically suppress Herpes Simplex Virus-1 (“HSV-1”) activation and replication, with the end goal of reducing viral mediated disease burden.

“There is currently widespread dissatisfaction among fibromyalgia patients, healthcare providers and payers with the existing FDA approved medications for the management of fibromyalgia, most notably related to their generally poor tolerability,” commented R. Michael Gendreau, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Virios Therapeutics. “We are excited about the FORTRESS trial as we are testing optimized doses of IMC-1, and we will be measuring patients’ fibromyalgia related pain on a daily basis. Based on industry standard fibromyalgia patient recruitment rates, we expect to complete the trial and announce top line results in mid-2022.”

“The dosing of the first patient in this Phase 2b trial marks an important milestone for Virios, as we develop new, combination antiviral therapies to improve care standards for patients suffering from chronic diseases like fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome,” said Greg Duncan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Virios Therapeutics. “Virios has a unique potential to create significant value in meeting the medical need for a new, safe and effective treatment to help the large market of 10-20 million fibromyalgia patients in the U.S. and more than 200 million worldwide.”

About IMC-1

IMC-1 is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib. This dual mechanism antiviral therapy is designed to synergistically suppress HSV-1 activation and replication, with the end goal of reducing viral mediated disease burden. IMC-1 combines two specific mechanisms of action purposely selected to inhibit HSV-1 activation and replication, thereby keeping HSV-1 in a latent (dormant) state or “down-regulating” HSV-1 from a lytic (active) state back to latency. The famciclovir component of IMC-1 inhibits viral DNA polymerase necessary for replication. The celecoxib component of IMC-1 inhibits both cyclooxegenase-2 (“COX-2”) and COX-1 enzymes, used by HSV-1 to accelerate its own replication. Virios Therapeutics holds a U.S. “Composition of Matter” Synergistic Patent (US 10,251,853) for the synergistic combination for total daily dose of famciclovir and celecoxib.

