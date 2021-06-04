Sokoman Minerals Closes Financing and Announces Exercise of Warrants

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (“Sokoman” or “the Company”) (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) is pleased to announce that, further to its April 13, 2021 news release, it has now closed its private placement and issued 3,770,592 units of the Company to Eric Sprott for gross proceeds of $980,354 (the “Financing”).

Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially owned by him, acquired 3,770,592 units under the offering for total consideration of $980,354. Subsequent to the closing of the Financing, approved at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2021, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns or controls 50,414,465 common shares of the Company and 9,615,385 warrants, representing approximately 26.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 29.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants acquired hereunder and forming part of the units.