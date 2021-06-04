 
checkAd

Mega Uranium Announces Further Investments in Toro Energy Ltd. and International Consolidated Uranium Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 13:00  |  96   |   |   

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA: TSX) is pleased to announce that it has participated in the recently closed equity financings of Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE; “Toro Energy”) and International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR; “Consolidated Uranium”), two publicly-listed issuers engaged in uranium exploration and development activities.

Mega’s AUD$1.5M investment in Toro Energy formed part of Toro Energy’s AUD$15M aggregate equity financing, that, together with and subject to completion of its proposed AUD$6.7M debt conversion transaction (which requires shareholder approval), would position Toro Energy as debt-free and well-funded for its ongoing development and exploration programs. Mega has been a long-time shareholder and supporter of Toro Energy dating back to 2013 and now holds a 12.76% equity interest in the company.

Mega also invested an additional CAD$482,000 in Consolidated Uranium’s recently completed CAD$9M equity financing. The financing brought Consolidated Uranium’s balance sheet to approximately CAD$23M in cash assets.

Commenting on these additions to Mega Uranium’s investment portfolio, Richard Patricio, President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to continue our support of our investee companies and congratulate them on their recent successes. Both companies are competitively positioned for growth in this resurgent uranium market. In addition to our flagship investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE; NYSE MKT:NXE) hitting all-time highs recently, we believe that the uranium equity markets are in a new bullish trend and we are optimistic about our assets and uranium investments and our ability to monetize them in the future.

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD.

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com

For further information please contact:

Mega Uranium Ltd.
Richard Patricio
Chief Executive Officer and President
T: (416) 643-7630
info@megauranium.com
www.megauranium.com

ABOUT TORO ENERGY LTD.

Toro’s flagship asset is the 100% owned Wiluna Uranium Project, located 30 kilometres southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia. The Wiluna Uranium Project has received environmental approval from the Australian state and federal governments, moving the Project one step closer to potentially becoming Western Australia’s first uranium mine. www.toroenergy.com.au

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mega Uranium Announces Further Investments in Toro Energy Ltd. and International Consolidated Uranium Inc. TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA: TSX) is pleased to announce that it has participated in the recently closed equity financings of Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE; “Toro Energy”) and International Consolidated Uranium …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION