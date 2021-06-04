Jushi Holdings Inc. Announced its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - NE LLC, Will Open Its 19th BEYOND / HELLO Retail Location Nationwide and 12th Store in Pennsylvania

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - NE LLC, will open the Company’s 12th BEYOND / HELLO medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania, and the 19th BEYOND / HELLO retail location nationally. BEYOND / HELLO Hazleton will begin serving patients and caregivers on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., providing an unparalleled in-store experience, coupled with convenient in-store express pickup and online reservations available through beyond-hello.com .

“Pennsylvania continues to be one of the best medical marijuana programs in the country, and the opening of our 12th store location in the Commonwealth is further proof of our continued commitment to broaden access for patients,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “Our new store location combines a modern retail design and in-store experience with our best-in-class digital platform.”

Jushi subsidiaries plan to open an additional six new dispensaries before year end, which is expected to continue to deliver added value to Pennsylvania patients.

BEYOND / HELLO Hazleton is the second Pennsylvania location built with the Company’s new retail design system that is focused on patient flow, accessibility, safety, and providing an in-store experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. The new storefront, centrally located at 1000 West 15th Street , will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The new dispensary will carry dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices. As a part of BEYOND / HELLO’s commitment to exceeding patient expectations, a licensed pharmacist along with experienced well-trained staff, will also be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. In addition, BEYOND / HELLO Hazleton is handicap accessible, LGBTQIA+ friendly and offers a 10% discount to anyone 65 years or older, veterans and active military personnel with proper identification.