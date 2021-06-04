 
SRF388, a First-in-Class IL-27 Antibody, Demonstrates Monotherapy Activity in Data Presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Preliminary Data for SRF617 Show Good Tolerability and Promise in Combination Approaches

Company to Hold Webcast to Review Data from Ongoing SRF388 and SRF617 Phase 1 Clinical Studies on Friday, June 4th at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced the presentation of new data from the ongoing Phase 1 studies of SRF388 and SRF617. Data from the SRF388 study are to be presented in a scientific poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually June 4-8, 2021. In conjunction, Surface will host a webcast on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide updates on both SRF388 and SRF617.

“Generating evidence of monotherapy activity is a highly sought after, yet elusive, goal in immuno-oncology and we are excited to report that one of our molecules, SRF388, has produced a partial response in a heavily pretreated patient with lung cancer,” said Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer. “These findings validate our scientific rationale and represent an important step forward in our pursuit of transformative treatments to help patients with cancer. We are also pleased to report that SRF617 continues to demonstrate good tolerability with evidence of biological activity. Moving forward, we are opening monotherapy and combination cohorts for both molecules across a range of tumor types, informed by the data we have generated to date.”

“SRF388 is an antibody against IL-27, an immunosuppressive cytokine that plays a key role in controlling immunotolerance to cancer. These data from the ongoing SRF388 Phase 1 clinical study reinforce the potential benefit of IL-27 blockade as a promising anticancer strategy, particularly given the monotherapy partial response in a patient with PD-1-refractory lung cancer,” said Amita Patnaik, M.D., co-director of clinical research at the START Center for Cancer Care in San Antonio, Texas, and lead author of the SRF388 results summary presented at ASCO.

SRF388 Highlights:

Preliminary SRF388 results indicate promising single-agent activity in a heavily pretreated population, including a confirmed partial response demonstrating 66% tumor shrinkage and symptomatic improvement in a patient with squamous cell non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), whose disease was resistant to three prior regimens including chemotherapy and PD-1 blockade.

