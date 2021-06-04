 
checkAd

Verano Maximizes New Jersey Footprint with Opening of Zen Leaf Lawrence

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 13:00  |  78   |   |   

  • Lawrence is the Company’s third Zen Leaf dispensary in New Jersey, the maximum number permitted in the state, and its 78th active retail location overall.
  • The dispensary is primely located on Route 1 – a main thoroughfare connecting New York City and Philadelphia which sees over 100,000 cars pass through Lawrence each day – set in front of one of the largest malls (Quakerbridge) in New Jersey, and just seven miles from the university campus in Princeton.
  • The municipality recently opted-in to allow adult-use cannabis, giving Zen Leaf Lawrence the ability to begin making recreational sales when the program comes online.

CHICAGO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or “the Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf Lawrence. Located near Trenton and the Pennsylvania border, this is the third Zen Leaf dispensary in New Jersey, joining existing storefronts in Elizabeth and Neptune, and is one of less than 20 dispensaries currently operating in the state.

“Maximizing our presence in New Jersey with Zen Leaf Lawrence comes at an exciting time,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “New Jersey has the potential to become one of the top cannabis markets on the East Coast, given the passing of adult-use legislation earlier this year. For the patients of New Jersey, and eventually adult-use consumers, we’re pleased to open our third Zen Leaf dispensary and provide additional coverage in the market.”

Zen Leaf Lawrence offers a wide range of premium cannabis products including concentrates, edibles, vaporizers and flower. Customers may pre-order online at www.zenleafdispensaries.com for same day, in-store pick up.

Zen Leaf Lawrence is located at 3256 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648. Business hours are Monday through Saturday, 10:00am – 7:00pm, and 10:00am – 5:00pm on Sunday.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. The Company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes nine production facilities comprising approximately 770,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf and MÜV, focusing on delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verano Maximizes New Jersey Footprint with Opening of Zen Leaf Lawrence Lawrence is the Company’s third Zen Leaf dispensary in New Jersey, the maximum number permitted in the state, and its 78th active retail location overall.The dispensary is primely located on Route 1 – a main thoroughfare connecting New York City and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION