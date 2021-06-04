Myriad Genetics CEO Paul J. Diaz to Present at Goldman Sachs 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will discuss the company’s transformation plan and growth initiatives during a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 8:50 a.m. EST on June 10, 2021.



Diaz will be joined by Bryan Riggsbee, chief financial officer of Myriad Genetics. The presentation will be available via a live audio webcast accessible through the investor section of the Myriad Genetics website at www.myriad.com.