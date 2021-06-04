 
Surface Oncology to Collaborate with Roche on Immuno-Oncology Study Evaluating SRF388, Targeting IL-27, as Part of a Novel Combination in Patients with Advanced Treatment-naïve Hepatocellular Carcinoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced a clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate SRF388, Surface’s investigational anti-IL-27 antibody, in combination with Roche’s atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with treatment-naïve hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Atezolizumab plus bevacizumab has been shown to significantly improve overall survival and, as reflected in many global clinical practice guidelines, is the new standard of care for unresectable or metastatic HCC. Evolving preclinical and epidemiologic data suggest a significant role for the immunosuppressive cytokine IL-27 in HCC and in resistance to PD-1 pathway blockade. Therefore, the addition of SRF388 to the proven efficacy of the atezolizumab/bevacizumab regimen has the potential to further improve outcomes in this challenging disease.

“At Surface, we are committed to identifying and accelerating the delivery to patients of life-changing treatments, whether as a single agent or in scientifically and clinically appropriate combinations,” said Alison O’Neill, M.D., chief medical officer at Surface Oncology. “This collaboration leverages Roche’s deep experience in hepatocellular carcinoma and Surface’s commitment to rationally and rapidly develop SRF388, a first-in-class antibody against IL-27, to provide meaningful benefit to patients with liver cancer.”

About SRF388:
SRF388 is a fully human anti-IL-27 antibody designed to inhibit the activity of this immunosuppressive cytokine. Surface Oncology has identified particular tumor types, including liver and kidney cancer, where IL-27 appears to play an important role in the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and may contribute to resistance to treatment with checkpoint inhibitors. SRF388 targets the rate-limiting p28 subunit of IL-27, and preclinical studies have shown that treatment with SRF388 blocks the immunosuppressive biologic effects of IL-27, resulting in immune cell activation in combination with other cancer therapies including anti-PD-1 therapy, as well as potent anti-tumor effects as a monotherapy. Furthermore, Surface Oncology has identified a potential biomarker associated with IL-27 that may be useful in helping to identify patients most likely to respond to SRF388. In November 2020, Surface announced that SRF388 was granted Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma from the FDA.

