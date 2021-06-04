 
checkAd

Chart Industries Invests in and Signs Commercial Memorandum of Understanding with Small-Scale Carbon Capture Company, Earthly Labs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 13:00  |  109   |   |   

ATLANTA, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas end markets, including carbon capture, today announced the completion of a minority investment in Earthly Labs, Inc. (“Earthly Labs”) for the amount of $5 million and a commercial Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”). Earthly Labs is the leading provider of small-scale carbon capture systems offering an affordable, small footprint technology platform called “CiCi ” to capture, recycle, reuse, track and sell CO2. Earthly Labs proprietary approach includes hardware, software and services to address half of all existing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sources while converting molecules to value.   Chart’s investment will be used by Earthly Labs to accelerate its innovation to capture as much as 20 times the CO2 from large craft breweries, meet the CO2 conversion needs of wineries, distilleries, and cannabis, and accelerate offerings immediately in the Canadian market.  With more small-scale CO2 capture customers tracking their daily performance than ever before, Earthly Labs will invest in its IOT software platform to enable customers to easily monitor, report, share, and accelerate their decarbonization efforts with their own customers and stakeholders.

Since inception, Earthly Labs has included Chart cryogenic CO2 storage tanks, vaporizers, and regulators as a standard part of its offering to customers. The commercial MOU signed by the parties in connection with Chart’s investment provides a framework to formalize the relationship and accelerate Earthly Labs’ high demand into even higher order and revenue growth. Earthly Labs' market-driven solution is unique in the carbon capture space, offering quick installation, fast payback, and a cloud-based software solution enabling real-time CO2 capture insights and ongoing value. 

“CO2 is used in the production and packaging of beer, wine, cannabis and food. CO2 is also emitted into the atmosphere as these products are made. What a great idea – capture and reuse the CO2!” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart. “We are thrilled with our continued and elevated partnership with Earthly Labs, another natural combination of technology and equipment in a high growth market that also advances a more sustainable world.”

Seite 1 von 4


Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chart Industries Invests in and Signs Commercial Memorandum of Understanding with Small-Scale Carbon Capture Company, Earthly Labs ATLANTA, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas end markets, including …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:54 Uhr
Hemp, Inc. Settles Longstanding Lawsuit with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - Final Update
15:00 Uhr
Bollé Safety, das auf Schutzbrillen spezialisierte Unternehmen, stellt sein Programm „Go Green“ mit konkreten Maßnahmen für den Umweltschutz vor
14:00 Uhr
Lecom supports Michigan-made renewable energy with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program
13:30 Uhr
Endeavour Hosts Capital Markets Event Today
13:00 Uhr
Wasserstoff-Technologie rückt in den Fokus
12:53 Uhr
Ormat Completes McGinness Hills Complex Expansion
12:13 Uhr
Wasserstoff – Unverzichtbar zur Erreichung der Klimaziele?
11:00 Uhr
Nium unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung zum Erwerb von B2B Travel Payments Leader Ixaris
08:47 Uhr
SDAX: DIC Asset langt in München zu. Zweimal. Insgesamt 635 Mio EUR Volumen. BIG.
06.06.21
Thinking global - Klimaschutz ist kein nationales Projekt!