Chart Industries Invests in and Signs Commercial Memorandum of Understanding with Small-Scale Carbon Capture Company, Earthly Labs

ATLANTA, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas end markets, including carbon capture, today announced the completion of a minority investment in Earthly Labs, Inc. (“Earthly Labs”) for the amount of $5 million and a commercial Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”). Earthly Labs is the leading provider of small-scale carbon capture systems offering an affordable, small footprint technology platform called “CiCi ” to capture, recycle, reuse, track and sell CO2. Earthly Labs proprietary approach includes hardware, software and services to address half of all existing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sources while converting molecules to value. Chart’s investment will be used by Earthly Labs to accelerate its innovation to capture as much as 20 times the CO2 from large craft breweries, meet the CO2 conversion needs of wineries, distilleries, and cannabis, and accelerate offerings immediately in the Canadian market. With more small-scale CO2 capture customers tracking their daily performance than ever before, Earthly Labs will invest in its IOT software platform to enable customers to easily monitor, report, share, and accelerate their decarbonization efforts with their own customers and stakeholders.



Since inception, Earthly Labs has included Chart cryogenic CO2 storage tanks, vaporizers, and regulators as a standard part of its offering to customers. The commercial MOU signed by the parties in connection with Chart’s investment provides a framework to formalize the relationship and accelerate Earthly Labs’ high demand into even higher order and revenue growth. Earthly Labs' market-driven solution is unique in the carbon capture space, offering quick installation, fast payback, and a cloud-based software solution enabling real-time CO2 capture insights and ongoing value.

“CO2 is used in the production and packaging of beer, wine, cannabis and food. CO2 is also emitted into the atmosphere as these products are made. What a great idea – capture and reuse the CO2!” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart. “We are thrilled with our continued and elevated partnership with Earthly Labs, another natural combination of technology and equipment in a high growth market that also advances a more sustainable world.”