XPO Logistics Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America

GREENWICH, Conn., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain services, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America.* This 2021 Gartner report evaluated 19 third-party logistics providers that met Gartner’s criteria for inclusion. It marks the fifth time XPO has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.**

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, “We thank Gartner for recognizing XPO’s steadfast commitment to excellence throughout a year of significant change. The visibility provided by our technology during the pandemic, the resilience of our team and the agility of our operations all proved to be critical in keeping customer goods moving through supply chains in 2020.”

According to Gartner, “Seemingly overnight digital dexterity and end-to-end supply chain visibility became a crucial component in navigating through the crisis. For shippers that were not prepared with the necessary technology in place to face the challenges head-on, the alternative was to leverage the technology and visibility of their 3PLs. For companies using 3PLs for outsourcing, the realization that their performance is heavily dependent on their 3PL’s capabilities is now unquestionable.”*

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America,” Farrah Salim, David Gonzalez, Susan Boylan, Brian Whitlock, Chris Kina, May 17, 2021.
**XPO Logistics was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America for the year 2021, 2019, 2017 reports. XPO Logistics was also positioned in the Leaders Quadrant for the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide for the year 2020 and 2018 reports.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries to serve more than 50,000 customers. Approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers, help XPO’s customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube

