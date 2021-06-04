BeyondSpring Announces First Patient Dosed in a Triple Combination Study with Plinabulin, PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor and Radiotherapy for the Reversal of Resistance to PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Resistance to immunotherapy is a severe unmet medical need that plinabulin aims to address in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and radiotherapy

First patient who failed Keytruda and chemotherapy has been dosed with plinabulin, Keytruda and radiation combination in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that the first patient had been dosed in the Phase 1b/2 investigator-initiated trial, studying the safety and tolerability of plinabulin, in triple combination therapy with both PD-1/PD-L1 antibody (mAb) and radiation therapy (RT). This triple combination is actively recruiting at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, with Dr. Vivek Subbiah as principal investigator, in seven metastatic or locally advanced cancers, which include bladder cancer, melanoma, Merkel cell cancer, MSI-H cancers (of any histology), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell cancer, and small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

The study is titled “An Open-label, Single-center, Phase 1b/2 Study to Evaluate the Safety of Plinabulin in Combination with Radiation/Immunotherapy in Patients with Select Advanced Malignancies after progression on PD-1 or PD-L1 Targeted Antibodies.”