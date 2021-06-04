Imara to Present Clinical Data on IMR-687 in Sickle Cell Disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress

BOSTON, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that it will present Phase 2a clinical trial and Phase 2a open label extension trial results of IMR-687 in adults with sickle cell disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress to be held virtually June 9-17, 2021.

“We look forward to sharing final data from our 93-patient Phase 2a clinical trial as well as additional interim data from the ongoing open label extension trial of IMR-687 in adults with sickle cell disease,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “These data expand upon the topline Phase 2a trial results presented earlier this year in which IMR-687 was shown to be well tolerated and in which promising reductions in rates of vaso-occlusive crises were observed along with variable changes in fetal hemoglobin. We will also report interim results from patients with at least 8 months of treatment in the long-term open label extension trial, where we have previously shown that 200mg daily dosing of IMR-687 was well tolerated and in which increases in fetal hemoglobin and F-cells were observed.”

The accepted abstract is listed below and is available online on the EHA meeting library website. The oral presentation with updated data can be accessed on demand by registered meeting attendees on the EHA Virtual Congress platform as of Friday, June 11 at 3:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CEST) and a copy of the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Imara website.

Title: The Safety, Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamic Effects of IMR-687, a Highly-Selective PDE9 Inhibitor, In Adults with Sickle Cell Disease: Phase-2A Placebo-Controlled & Open-Label Extension Studies

Live Q&A Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. ET (4:00 - 4:45 p.m. CEST)

Oral Abstract Session: Changing the scene on sickle cell disease

Abstract: S263

Presenter: Biree Andemariam, M.D., Associate Professor at UConn School of Medicine and Director of the New England Sickle Cell Institute at UConn Health