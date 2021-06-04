 
checkAd

Imara to Present Clinical Data on IMR-687 in Sickle Cell Disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 13:00  |  91   |   |   

Oral presentation provides final results from 93-patient Phase 2a trial and additional interim data from open label extension trial

Imara to host conference call and live webcast on June 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that it will present Phase 2a clinical trial and Phase 2a open label extension trial results of IMR-687 in adults with sickle cell disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress to be held virtually June 9-17, 2021.

“We look forward to sharing final data from our 93-patient Phase 2a clinical trial as well as additional interim data from the ongoing open label extension trial of IMR-687 in adults with sickle cell disease,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “These data expand upon the topline Phase 2a trial results presented earlier this year in which IMR-687 was shown to be well tolerated and in which promising reductions in rates of vaso-occlusive crises were observed along with variable changes in fetal hemoglobin. We will also report interim results from patients with at least 8 months of treatment in the long-term open label extension trial, where we have previously shown that 200mg daily dosing of IMR-687 was well tolerated and in which increases in fetal hemoglobin and F-cells were observed.”

The accepted abstract is listed below and is available online on the EHA meeting library website. The oral presentation with updated data can be accessed on demand by registered meeting attendees on the EHA Virtual Congress platform as of Friday, June 11 at 3:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CEST) and a copy of the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Imara website.

Title: The Safety, Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamic Effects of IMR-687, a Highly-Selective PDE9 Inhibitor, In Adults with Sickle Cell Disease: Phase-2A Placebo-Controlled & Open-Label Extension Studies
Live Q&A Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. ET (4:00 - 4:45 p.m. CEST)
Oral Abstract Session: Changing the scene on sickle cell disease
Abstract: S263
Presenter: Biree Andemariam, M.D., Associate Professor at UConn School of Medicine and Director of the New England Sickle Cell Institute at UConn Health

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imara to Present Clinical Data on IMR-687 in Sickle Cell Disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress Oral presentation provides final results from 93-patient Phase 2a trial and additional interim data from open label extension trial Imara to host conference call and live webcast on June 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET BOSTON, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION