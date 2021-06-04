Parsons to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. Chuck Harrington, Chairman and CEO, and George Ball, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at approximately 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for 90 days.