A2Z Smart Technologies Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placements for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of CAD$10.65 million

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, today announced …

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, today announced (further to its press releases of April 9, 2021, May 11, 2021 and May 14, 2021) that it has received final TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval to its two previously announced private placements (collectively, the "Offering"). The Offering resulted in the issuance of an aggregate of 3,916,986 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD$2.72 per Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD$10.65 million. Each Unit is composed of one common share of the Company (each a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). 663,299 of the Unit Shares are restricted until September 15, 2021 and 3,253,687 of the Unit Shares are restricted until September 29, 2021. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share"), upon payment to the Company of CAD$3.68 per Warrant Share. 663,299 of the Warrants shall expire on April 14, 2023 and 3,253,687 shall expire on May 28, 2023. A finder's fee of CAD$563,737 was paid in connection with the Offering.

"The closing of this financing provides us with the financial strength to execute our business plan and pursue the significant market opportunity in front of us," commented Bentsur Joseph, CEO of A2Z Smart Technologies, and continued, "A key part of our strategy is to fulfill the growing demand for our smart shopping cart solution, Cust2Mate, which is revolutionizing the traditional retail shopping experience by leveraging AI to provide shoppers with a more customized shopping experience without the inefficiency of check-out lines. We are seeing considerable interest from retailers and look forward to continuing to roll it out worldwide."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by automatically scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers. Cust2Mate's SAAS-based software solution also provides shelf heatmaps for targeted advertising, direct marketing and special promotions that generate increased revenues and profits for retailers.