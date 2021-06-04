 
Aramark Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 13:30  |  71   |   |   

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that members of its management team will participate in featured fireside chat sessions at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – On Thursday, June 10, 2021, John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:40 a.m. ET.
  • Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference – On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Tom Ondrof, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer, will take part in a fireside chat beginning at 9:05 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat sessions will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

03.06.21
Aramark Names Debbie Albert Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
11.05.21
Aramark Names Healthcare Industry Veteran Bart Kaericher as President & CEO Of Company’s Healthcare Division
11.05.21
Aramark Reports Second Quarter Earnings