Aramark Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that members of its management team will participate in featured fireside chat sessions at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – On Thursday, June 10, 2021, John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference – On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Tom Ondrof, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer, will take part in a fireside chat beginning at 9:05 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat sessions will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.