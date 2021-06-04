Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 31 0124 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.06.2021, 13:30 | 70 | 0 | 0 04.06.2021, 13:30 | Series RIKB 24 0415 RIKB 31 0124 Settlement Date 06/09/2021 06/09/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,220 4,160 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.130 / 2.820 121.750 / 3.760 Total Number of Bids Received 11 30 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,220 4,460 Total Number of Successful Bids 9 27 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 9 27 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.130 / 2.820 121.750 / 3.760 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.245 / 2.780 128.900 / 3.000 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.130 / 2.820 121.750 / 3.760 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.166 / 2.810 122.275 / 3.700 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.245 / 2.780 128.900 / 3.000 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.051 / 2.850 121.590 / 3.780 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.142 / 2.820 122.231 / 3.710 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.31 1.07







