Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 31 0124

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 13:30  |  70   |   |   

Series  RIKB 24 0415 RIKB 31 0124
Settlement Date  06/09/2021 06/09/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  3,220 4,160
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  99.130 / 2.820 121.750 / 3.760
Total Number of Bids Received  11 30
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  4,220 4,460
Total Number of Successful Bids  9 27
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  9 27
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  99.130 / 2.820 121.750 / 3.760
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  99.245 / 2.780 128.900 / 3.000
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  99.130 / 2.820 121.750 / 3.760
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  99.166 / 2.810 122.275 / 3.700
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  99.245 / 2.780 128.900 / 3.000
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  99.051 / 2.850 121.590 / 3.780
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  99.142 / 2.820 122.231 / 3.710
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.31 1.07




