FAX Capital Corp. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (the Company) (TSX:FXC & FXC.WT) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX) for the renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the NCIB) to enable the Company to purchase, through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, up to 1,488,480 of its subordinate voting shares (the Subordinate Voting Shares), representing 10% of the public float, pursuant to applicable TSX rules and policies. As at May 31, 2021, the Company had 15,812,608 Subordinate Voting Shares issued and outstanding and a public float of 14,884,805 Subordinate Voting Shares.

The Company believes that the market price of Subordinate Voting Shares at certain times may be attractive and that the purchase of Subordinate Voting Shares from time to time would be an appropriate use of corporate funds in light of the potential benefits to the remaining shareholders.

Purchases under the NCIB renewal may commence on June 8, 2021, and will terminate on the earlier of June 7, 2022, and the date upon which the Company has acquired the maximum number of Subordinate Voting Shares permitted under the NCIB. The price that the Company will pay for any such Subordinate Voting Shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of acquisition. The Company will not purchase on any given day, in aggregate, more than 3,687 Subordinate Voting Shares (the Daily Limit), being 25% of the average daily volume for the six-month period ended May 31, 2021, which is 14,748 Subordinate Voting Shares, calculated in accordance with TSX rules. The Company may, however, complete one block purchase per calendar week that exceeds the Daily Limit in accordance with TSX rules. All Subordinate Voting Shares acquired under the NCIB will be cancelled.

In conjunction with the renewal of its NCIB, the Company has entered into a new Automatic Securities Repurchase Plan with a designated broker, which provides standard instructions regarding how the Company’s Subordinate Voting Shares are to be purchased under the NCIB during certain pre-determined trading blackout periods, subject to pre-established parameters. Outside of these pre-determined trading blackout periods, purchases under the NCIB will be completed based upon management’s discretion.

