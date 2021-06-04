Kura Oncology Appoints Carol Schafer to Board of Directors

“Carol brings a wealth of experience as a trusted strategic and financial advisor to the leadership teams of growing biopharmaceutical companies,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “We welcome her to the board and look forward to her contributions as we work to bring our oncology drug candidates to market, expand their use to larger patient populations and create value for patients and shareholders.”

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Wall Street veteran Carol Schafer to its board of directors, effective June 3, 2021. Ms. Schafer has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare investment banking, most recently as Vice Chair of Equity Capital Markets at Wells Fargo Securities.

Ms. Schafer currently serves as a Managing Partner at Hyphen Advisors. She previously served as Vice Chair of Equity Capital Markets at Wells Fargo Securities, where she oversaw more than 200 transactions that raised nearly $90 billion in proceeds. Prior to that, Ms. Schafer served as Vice President of Finance and Business Development at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Earlier, she held positions of increasing responsibility at J.P. Morgan, most recently as Managing Director of Equity Capital Markets. Ms. Schafer currently serves on the board of directors of Insmed, Idera Pharmaceuticals and Repare Therapeutics, and she previously served on the board of Five Prime Therapeutics until its acquisition by Amgen in April 2021. She received a B.A. from Boston College and an MBA from New York University.

“Kura has a promising pipeline of oncology drug candidates, an impressive team and the financial resources to create significant value,” said Ms. Schafer. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and my fellow board members to help the company achieve its strategic objectives and realize this value.”

Ms. Schafer will succeed Robert Hoffman, who will be resigning from the board effective August 3, 2021. Ms. Schafer will also succeed Mr. Hoffman as Audit Committee Chair at that time. Mr. Hoffman has served on Kura’s board since March 2015.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation for Robert’s service and his many contributions throughout his six years on the Kura board,” continued Dr. Wilson. “We are deeply grateful for his service as a board member and audit committee chair, and on behalf of everyone at Kura, we wish him well in his future endeavors.”