 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited negotiating strategic minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.06.2021, 13:59  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Investment
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited negotiating strategic minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort

04-Jun-2021 / 13:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 4 June 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu HHLA Hamburger Hafen & Logistik AG!
Long
Basispreis 19,95€
Hebel 10,95
Ask 2,17
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 24,35€
Hebel 8,09
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

HHLA and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited negotiating strategic minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (CSPL), a terminal operator listed in Hong Kong and a member of the COSCO SHIPPING Group, are negotiating the purchase of a minority shareholding by CSPL in HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort GmbH (CTT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HHLA.

CTT operates Container Terminal Tollerort, one of the three HHLA container terminals in the Port of Hamburg, and is part of the HHLA Group's Container segment.

The commercial and legal cornerstones of the potential strategic participation are currently the subject of ongoing negotiations. No legally binding agreement has yet been reached between the two parties. Such an agreement would not only require the internal approval of the respective bodies of both parties, but in particular the approval of the relevant authorities.

HHLA expects the participation to strengthen the relationship with its Chinese partner as well as to provide sustainable planning security for Container Terminal Tollerort in order to safeguard volume and employment in the Port of Hamburg. CTT will continue to be open to all customers within HHLA's network.




Contact:
Julia Hartmann
Head of Investor Relations

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de

Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de

04-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Bei St. Annen 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40-3088-0
Fax: +49 (0)40-3088-3355
E-mail: info@hhla.de
Internet: www.hhla.de
ISIN: DE000A0S8488
WKN: A0S848
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1204545

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1204545  04-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204545&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited negotiating strategic minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Investment Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited negotiating strategic minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort 04-Jun-2021 / 13:59 CET/CEST …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
DGAP-News: Matador Mining Limited vergrößert Landbesitz in ganz Neufundland nach einer umfassenden ...
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
DGAP-News: ACCENTRO Finanzvorstand Hans-Peter Kneip scheidet aus persönlichen Gründen aus dem Unternehmen ...
DGAP-News: BodySmart Finance Limited: Coupon Payment Announcement
EQS-News: Baloise recognised as most innovative insurance company
DGAP-News: ACCENTRO CFO Hans-Peter Kneip is leaving the company for personal reasons
DGAP-News: ams AG: ams OSRAM und Acuity Brands vereinbaren Übernahme des Geschäftssegments Digital Systems ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Dividende auf EUR 0,28 je Aktie; Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz neues Mitglied des ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: CureVac's First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Continues Toward Phase 2b/3 Efficacy ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. advance notice of 2Q results 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA verhandelt mit COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd. über strategische Minderheitsbeteiligung am Terminal Tollerort (deutsch)
13:59 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA verhandelt mit COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd. über strategische Minderheitsbeteiligung am Terminal Tollerort
27.05.21
Wachsender Welthandel bringt Hamburgs Hafen auf Wachstumskurs
27.05.21
Hafen Hamburg legt Zahlen zum ersten Quartal 2021 vor
25.05.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG auf 'Buy'
20.05.21
NORDLB belässt HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG auf 'Halten'
18.05.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG auf 'Hold'
12.05.21
HHLA bestätigt Prognose für 2021
12.05.21
ROUNDUP: Bahntransporte schieben Gewinne bei HHLA an
12.05.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabilisiert sich - Augen auf US-Inflationsdaten gerichtet