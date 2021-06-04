 
Xometry Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

04.06.2021, 13:55  |  79   |   |   

Xometry, Inc., a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Xometry intends to list its Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “XMTR.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank will act as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Citigroup, BofA Securities, William Blair and RBC Capital Markets will also act as book-running managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free from (i) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; (ii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or via email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or (iii) UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, via telephone: (888) 827-7275 or via email: ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Xometry

Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies.




