Leaders Across Massachusetts Launch Mass Fintech Hub to Spur Entrepreneurial and Economic Growth

Co-chaired by Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy , and Mike Fanning , Head of MassMutual U.S., the Fintech Working Group established the Mass Fintech Hub, a Massachusetts-based and -led initiative that will strengthen the Commonwealth's Fintech ecosystem and drive continued success and growth for the industry.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Building on more than a year of unprecedented collaboration among Massachusetts' financial experts, Fintech leaders, investors, government executives, elected officials, and members of the academic community, the Massachusetts Fintech Working Group, a network of 27 leaders representing key sectors, today launched the Mass Fintech Hub , a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in Fintech.

The Mass Fintech Hub is positioned to capitalize on Massachusetts' natural advantages in areas such as depth of talent and its established innovation economy to support Fintech. In addition to building on those strengths, the Mass Fintech Hub will assist in addressing key challenges, which include increasing access to capital, and enhancing collaboration among the state's largest financial institutions, startups, investors, nonprofits and academia. The Mass Fintech Hub will be operated by FinTech Sandbox, a Boston-based nonprofit and member of the Fintech Working Group.

"The Mass Fintech Hub will serve as the central platform for Massachusetts to embrace bold thinking, drive innovation, and provide necessary support to build a strong, stable foundation in Massachusetts for this key industry for the long term," said Secretary Kennealy."Throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis, our Fintech community stepped up, providing new tools that allowed consumers to continue interacting with businesses as safely as possible, which in turn, went a long way to support our local economy. I look forward to Mass Fintech Hub's efforts to harness that potential and to sustain growth in the Fintech ecosystem, attract more talent to our state, as well as the new ideas that will follow."