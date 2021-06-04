SQZ Biotechnologies Initial First-In-Human Data Demonstrates Investigational Cell Therapy is Safe and Can Stimulate Immune Responses in Certain Patients with Advanced or Metastatic HPV16+ Tumors

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today presented initial results from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of SQZ-PBMC-HPV demonstrating that the investigational cell therapy is safe and well-tolerated and can stimulate immune responses in certain patients with advanced or metastatic Human Papillomavirus positive (HPV16+) tumors. The trial also showed that the company’s clinical stage manufacturing process of its autologous cell therapy is fast and reliable. The monotherapy stage trial data of the company’s first Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) platform candidate was presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting; poster presentation 2536.

“Our vision is to make cell therapies that are safe and available with rapid turnaround times, allowing access to patients who need them,” said Oliver Rosen, M.D., chief medical officer at SQZ Biotechnologies. “The company’s first-in-human data of a cell-based therapeutic vaccine are encouraging and an important first step towards validation of our directed immunity approach. Within this small trial of patients with very advanced disease, four patients who had progressed after multiple prior therapies achieved stable disease. These early outcomes, combined with encouraging safety data and fast clinical-scale manufacturing times, support our plans to initiate the trial’s safety combination phase with immune checkpoint inhibitors.”

Safety & Tolerability

A primary outcome measure in the monotherapy dose escalation phase of the trial is safety and tolerability. Findings from the trial show that SQZ-PBMC-HPV was safe and well-tolerated at all tested dose levels with patients receiving 2 to 10 doses. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed.

“Overall, SQZ-PBMC-HPV has been safe and well tolerated by patients, even advanced patients as we have seen in this study,” said study author Antonio Jimeno, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Oncology and Otolaryngology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, and Co-Leader, Development Therapeutics Program, University of Colorado Cancer Center. “I look forward to completing the single agent portion of the trial and advancing into the combinations of SQZ-PBMC-HPV with immunotherapies.”