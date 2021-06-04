UroGen Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN) a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced the grants of inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to eleven new employees in connection with their employment with UroGen. These new team members will support the ongoing commercial launch of Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, UroGen’s first approved product, and the continued development of the Company’s pipeline.

Up to 46,100 shares of UroGen’s common stock are issuable upon the vesting and settlement of the RSUs. The RSUs will vest equally over three years, with one third of the underlying shares vesting each year on the anniversary of the vesting date, subject in each case to the employee’s continued service relationship with UroGen.