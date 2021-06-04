Cell-Free DNA Guided Targeted Therapy Leads to Better Survival in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The presentation titled Overall survival with circulating tumor DNA-guided therapy in advanced non-small cell lung cancer will present evidence for the clinical utility of Resolution ctDx Lung in detecting actionable mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a presentation by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to discuss the Resolution ctDx Lung , a laboratory-developed test (LDT) developed by Resolution Bioscience.

Previous findings have supported the clinical utility of the Resolution ctDx Lung for accurately selecting patients for targeted therapies.1 The latest study, involving the largest prospective liquid biopsy cohort (>1,000 patients) with 3–4 years of survival data, demonstrates that cell-free DNA guided targeted therapies help result in better overall survival.

“This is the first and largest prospective study of ctDNA guided therapy to show an overall survival benefit in patients with lung cancers, providing evidence for the utility of liquid biopsy in clinical practice,” said Bob Li, MD, PhD, MPH, Co-Director of the Thoracic Liquid Biopsy Program at MSK.

“This large cohort highlights the utility of the Resolution ctDx Lung in helping guide therapy selection to improve patient outcomes,” said Mark Li, CEO of Resolution Bioscience, now a part of Agilent. “Significantly, the study highlighted important differences between liquid biopsies and tissue testing, including faster turnaround to reporting, while providing the benefits of guided targeted therapy."

The success of Resolution ctDx Lung further strengthens Agilent's ability to deliver precision oncology testing assays for patients worldwide and demonstrates the company's commitment as a partner in the development of powerful new clinical diagnostics solutions to expand the fight against cancer.

Resolution Bioscience is dedicated to developing a highly sensitive, non-invasive liquid biopsy platform that improves cancer diagnostics and monitoring for patients around the world. The company has developed core technology for circulating cell-free DNA NGS analysis. Resolution Bioscience’s Liquid Biopsy assays are powered by the company’s cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis platform, which includes targeted capture next-generation sequencing (NGS) biochemistry and tightly coupled, cloud-based bioinformatics. The Resolution Bioscience homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) assay has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

