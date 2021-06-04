 
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Vintage Park, a New-Home Community in Sacramento, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Vintage Park, a new-home community in a prime Sacramento location. The new neighborhood is situated in the Vineyard area and just minutes away from Highway 99 providing easy access to downtown Sacramento and the area’s major employment centers. Residents will also appreciate being walking distance to Churchill Downs Community Park, which hosts a children’s playground, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, a soccer field, open space and walking trails. Vintage Park is also only a short drive to Amador and El Dorado County wine regions as well as Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which offer year-round outdoor recreation and world-class resorts.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Vintage Park, a new-home community in Sacramento, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Vintage Park showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large backyards. The community offers a wide selection of floor plans, which feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,400 square feet. Vintage Park will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Vintage Park’s ideal location near Highway 99 provides easy access to downtown Sacramento and the area’s major employers,” said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “We believe home shoppers will find the community a wonderful place to call home and invite them to explore the well-designed homes, which include a wide selection of our popular single-story floor plans. As with other KB Home communities, Vintage Park provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Vintage Park sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the $550,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

