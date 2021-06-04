Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) announced today that its management will participate in the Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Kimco management will provide a general overview of the company followed by a question and answer session. To access the company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for Nareit’s REITweek, using the registration link below. Registration is complimentary.

Kimco Realty Corporation Management Presentation at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

When: Wednesday June 9, 2021 from 8:45 A.M. – 9:15 A.M. ET

Where: Registration can be accessed by clicking on the following link: REITworld Virtual Investor Conference

If you are unable to participate, audio from the conference will be available until June 30, 2021.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of March 31, 2021, the company owned interests in 398 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com