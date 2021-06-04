 
Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held yesterday. Additionally, the company has appointed Jennifer F. Francis as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Francis has served as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2018. The results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders were as follows.

Lisa Harris Jones was elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee

 

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Lisa Harris Jones

 

71.1%

 

 

Jennifer F. Francis was elected as a Managing Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Managing Trustee is as follows:

Managing Trustee

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Jennifer F. Francis

87.1%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation by means of an advisory vote:

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Approval of executive compensation

89.9%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as DHC’s independent auditors to serve for the 2021 fiscal year:

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Ratification of Independent Auditors

99.3%

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2021, DHC’s $8.2 billion portfolio included 396 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 11.2 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 29,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

