NCR to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Owen Sullivan will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on June 17, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the session.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005318/en/
