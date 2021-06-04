 
NCR to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 14:03  |  85   |   |   

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Owen Sullivan will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on June 17, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the session.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Patrice Graves Named NCR’s Chief Human Resources Officer
20.05.21
Mad Mex Restaurant Turns the Tables on Pandemic Disruption with NCR Aloha
19.05.21
U.S. Century Bank Selects NCR to Transform Digital Banking for Consumers and Businesses
14.05.21
NCR to Participate in Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference
11.05.21
Cardtronics Shareholders Approve NCR Deal