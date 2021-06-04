 
POET Technologies to Participate at OFC 2021

Virtual Exhibit Booth Opens June 7

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and telecommunication markets, announces its participation at the 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), being held June 6 – 11, 2021.

OFC will feature pioneering companies in the industry showcasing the optical and data networking innovations, technology and research powering communications networks worldwide. This year’s all-virtual exhibition held June 7 – 11, 2021, will enable participants to interact with exhibitors and discover the latest technological developments. POET will host a Gold-level sponsored booth showcasing the company’s latest news, products and video demonstrations.

Register to attend OFC at https://www.ofcconference.org/en-us/home/registration/. More information about POET can be found on the company’s website, as well as LinkedIn and Twitter.

About POET Technologies Inc. 
POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET’s Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, PA and Singapore. More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com.

Shareholder Contact for POET:
Shelton Group
Brett L. Perry
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com 		Company Contact for POET:
Thomas R. Mika, EVP & CFO
tm@poet-technologies.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, “outlook”, “foresee” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding any potential outcome. Such statements include the Company’s expectations with respect to the success of the Company’s product development efforts, the performance of its products, the expected results of its operations, meeting revenue targets, and the expectation of continued success in the financing efforts, the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company’s technology as well as the market acceptance, inclusion and timing of the Company’s technology in current and future products.

