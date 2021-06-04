Immutep Reports Positive Final Data from the INSIGHT-004 Phase I Study of LAG-3 Therapy, Efti, at ASCO 2021

Encouraging activity signals from the combination of efti and avelumab with a response rate of 41.7% in different solid tumours (DCR 50%) acc. to RECIST 1.1

No selection of patients for immunogenic markers (e.g. PD-L1 expression levels, MSI high or TMB)

9 out of 12 patients still alive

Deep and durable responses also in patients with low or no PD-L1 expression and typically IO insensitive indications like gastroesophageal or cervical cancer which typically do not respond to immune checkpoint therapy

Continued good safety profile and promising activity signals warrant further clinical evaluation





SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces encouraging final data from its Phase I INSIGHT-004 study.

The data will be presented in a poster presentation by Dr Thorsten Goetze, Krankenhaus Nordwest, University Cancer Center Frankfurt, Germany at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting in an on-demand session available from 9 am on 4 June 2021, US Eastern Time at this year’s virtual conference. The poster will also be made available on Immutep’s website from that time at:

https://www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.html

INSIGHT-004 is evaluating the combination of Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with avelumab (Bavencio), an anti-PD-L1 antibody, in 12 patients with different solid tumours. It is being conducted under Immutep’s collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., which are co-developing and co-commercialising avelumab. INSIGHT-004 is the fourth arm (Stratum D) of the investigator-initiated INSIGHT trial which is conducted by the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research (IKF) in Frankfurt, Germany.

Immutep CSO and CMO, Dr Frederic Triebel said: “The final results of the INSIGHT-004 study show promising activity signals from efti in combination with avelumab in a variety of solid cancers, primarily gastrointestinal. Overall, 41.7% of patients responded to the therapy and half showed disease control. Importantly, it continues to be well tolerated. These encouraging results are supportive of further clinical evaluation of this new combination, efti plus anti-PD-L1 therapy.”