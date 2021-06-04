 
checkAd

Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 3, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

A total of 16,340,726 common shares of the 54,27,086 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 30.11% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated May 4, 2021, was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld
James R. Bond 79.27 20.73
Peter Hughes 62.98 37.02
Anthony Andrukaitis 81.66 18.34
Paul Cass 93.72 6.28
Laura Roach 80.79 19.21
Jesse V. Crews 83.10 16.90
Frank Busch 82.76 17.24

At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of Smythe, LLP as the auditors of the Company, 15,083,594 For and 1,257,131 Withheld and approved the 2021 Restricted Share Unit Plan, 6,372,109 For and 2,581,781 Against and also approved the 2020 Non-Employee Director Share Deferred Shared Unit Plan 6,297,171 For and 2,656,719 Against.

After the Meeting the following officers were appointed:

James R. Bond – President and Chief Executive Officer
Richard Lee – Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Andrukaitis – Chief Operating Officer
Kathy Love – Corporate Secretary

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso is a diverse product development company that specializes in the design, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. The Company’s reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high-quality rail tank car valve equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

For a more complete business and financial profile of the Company, please view the Company's website at www.kelsotech.com and public documents posted under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com in Canada and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov in the United States.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

James R. Bond, CEO and President

For further information, please contact:

James R. Bond, CEO and President
Email: bond@kelsotech.com 		Richard Lee, Chief Financial Officer
Email: lee@kelsotech.com 		Corporate Address:
13966 - 18B Avenue
South Surrey, BC V4A 8J1
www.kelsotech.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION