Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP512, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients with Double-Hit Lymphoma at ASCO 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC) a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced the presentation of safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1 study of VIP152, the Company’s PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor, in patients with double-hit lymphoma at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

“The data generated in double-hit lymphoma are compelling, providing early evidence that on-target activity of VIP152 has the potential to provide durable responses in patients who have no standard of care therapy and poor prognoses,” said Ahmed Hamdy M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vincerx. “The achievement of durable metabolic complete responses with once weekly monotherapy lasting beyond two and three years is remarkable. These efficacy signals were also obtained with a favorable safety profile, with no patients stopping treatment due to adverse events, and the patients with metabolic complete responses stopping treatment only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Phase 1 results, which also include durable disease control in solid tumors, provide a strong foundation of data, which support targeting MYC and MCL1-driven malignancies with our potent and selective PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor. We look forward to further investigating the potential of VIP152 in challenging patient populations with our ongoing Phase 1b expansion study, which is currently enrolling patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive lymphoma and advanced solid tumors, and our soon to be launched Phase 1b dose-escalation in CLL relapsed/refractory to venetoclax and BTK inhibitors.”

Key Presentation Highlights:

Poster presentation, titled, “Safety and efficacy of VIP152, a PTEFb / CDK9 inhibitor, in patients with double-hit lymphoma”, include: