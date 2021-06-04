Travere Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Abstracts at ERA-EDTA Congress 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced presentations including nonclinical data examining the renal protective effects of sparsentan, a high affinity antagonist of both endothelin type A (ETA) and angiotensin II type 1 (AT1) receptors, in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) mouse models, at the 58th European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress. The Company and its collaborators will also present analyses from independent randomized controlled studies and registries exploring the beneficial treatment effects of reducing proteinuria in FSGS and IgA nephropathy. ERA-EDTA is being held virtually June 5-8, 2021.

Sparsentan improves glomerular blood flow and augments protective tissue remodeling in mouse models of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis

Presentation #: MO1132

Session Title: Pathology meets clinics

Date & Time: Monday, June 7, 2021, 17:00-18:30 CEST



Estimating delay in time to ESKD for treatment effects on proteinuria in IgA nephropathy and FSGS

Presentation #: MO246

Session: Moderated Mini-Orals 2

Date & Time: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 16:30-17:45 CEST

The treatment effect of RAS blockade on proteinuria in IgA nephropathy patients as a surrogate for renal events and decline in eGFR: An analysis of randomized controlled trials

Presentation #: MO256

Session: Glomerulonephritis

Date & Time: Available beginning June 5, 2021

About Sparsentan

Sparsentan is a novel investigational product candidate, that functions as a high affinity dual-acting antagonist of both the endothelin type A and angiotensin II type 1 receptors, in a single molecule. Pre-clinical data have shown that blockade of both pathways in forms of rare chronic kidney disease, reduces proteinuria, protects podocytes and prevents glomerulosclerosis and mesangial cell proliferation. Sparsentan has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of IgAN and FSGS in the U.S. and Europe.

Sparsentan is currently being evaluated in the pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and the pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study for the treatment of IgAN. In February 2021, the Company announced that the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS achieved its pre-specified interim FSGS partial remission of proteinuria endpoint (FPRE) with statistical significance. FPRE is a clinically meaningful endpoint defined as urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UP/C) ≤1.5 g/g and a >40 percent reduction in UP/C from baseline. After 36 weeks of treatment, 42.0 percent of patients receiving sparsentan achieved FPRE, compared to 26.0 percent of irbesartan-treated patients (p=0.0094). Preliminary results from the interim analysis suggest that at the time of the interim assessment, sparsentan had been generally well-tolerated and shown a comparable safety profile to irbesartan. In the Phase 2 DUET Study of sparsentan in FSGS, the combined treatment group met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a greater than two-fold reduction in proteinuria compared to irbesartan, and was generally well tolerated after the eight-week, double-blind treatment period. Irbesartan is part of a class of drugs used to manage FSGS and IgAN in the absence of an approved pharmacologic treatment. If approved for both indications, sparsentan could potentially be the first medicine approved for both FSGS and IgAN.