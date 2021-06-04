 
checkAd

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Announces Nasdaq Notification of Delinquency Relating to Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBEA) received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it had violated Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because the Company had not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Quarterly Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As previously disclosed on May 18, 2021 on Form 12b-25, the Quarterly Report could not be filed by its May 17, 2021 deadline without unreasonable effort and expense due to the preparation and compilation of certain financial information to be included in the Quarterly Report with respect to the accounting treatment of its public warrants and private placement warrants.

In its letter, Nasdaq stated that the Company had until July 26, 2021 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepted the Company’s plan, it could then grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Quarterly Report’s due date, or until November 22, 2021, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq did not accept the Company’s plan, the Company would have had the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel and to request a further stay pending the appeal. Nasdaq’s letter has had no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s units, common stock or warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company expects to file the Quarterly Report prior to July 26, 2021.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the filing of its Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Dan Gagnier / Jeff Mathews
Gagnier Communications
646-569-5897
sbcap@gagnierfc.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Announces Nasdaq Notification of Delinquency Relating to Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBEA) received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it had violated Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION