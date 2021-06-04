Gaming and Leisure Properties Completes Acquisition of Two Regional Gaming Properties, Enters into Master Lease Agreement with Bally’s Corporation

Adds Fifth Tenant Relationship Through Long-Term Partnership with Bally’s Corporation

WYOMISSING, Pa., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (the “Company”), today announced the completion of its previously announced transaction to acquire the land and real estate assets of Tropicana Evansville from Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) and The Dover Downs Hotel and Casino from Bally’s Corporation (NASDAQ: BALY) (“Bally’s”) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $484.0 million in cash. The Company funded the transaction with cash on hand which was in part generated by its equity raise completed on October 29, 2020.



Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, the Company entered into a triple-net master lease agreement with Bally’s. The master lease has an initial total annual cash rent of $40.0 million and an initial term of 15 years with four 5-year tenant renewal options, as well as annual lease escalation terms based on the Consumer Price Index, with a 1% floor and 2% ceiling, subject to CPI meeting a .5% threshold.