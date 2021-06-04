Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results And Upsizing of its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes and Debentures

HOUSTON, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) (“Sysco” or the “Company”) today announced the early tender results as of the Early Tender Time (as defined below) in connection with Sysco’s previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase its 7.160% Debentures due 2027 (the “7.160% Debentures”), 6.500% Debentures due 2028 (the “6.500% Debentures”), 6.625% Senior Notes due 2039 (the “6.625% Senior Notes”), 5.950% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “5.950% Senior Notes”), 6.600% Senior Notes due 2040 (the “6.600% Senior Notes due 2040”) and 6.600% Senior Notes due 2050 (the “6.600% Senior Notes due 2050” and together with the 7.160% Debentures, the 6.500% Debentures, the 6.625% Senior Notes, the 5.950% Senior Notes and the 6.600% Senior Notes due 2040, the “Securities,” and each, a “series” of Securities). Sysco also announced that it has increased the previously announced maximum amount of Securities that will be purchased in the Offer from a combined aggregate principal amount of Securities that could be purchased for a combined aggregate purchase price, determined in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) and excluding Accrued Interest (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), of $750,000,000 to $1,000,000,000 (subject to further increase, in its sole discretion, the “Total Tender Cap”), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Except as described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer, as described in the Offer to Purchase, remain unchanged.



On May 20, 2021, Sysco commenced the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated May 20, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), sent to holders of the Securities. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 3, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), Securities were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as set forth in the table below: