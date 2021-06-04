Aemetis Chairman/CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10, 2021

CUPERTINO, CA, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee has accepted an invitation to present the Aemetis corporate presentation, serve on the “Future of Energy” panel, and hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Scheduled as Expert on the “Future of Energy” Panel and Will Present Aemetis to Institutional Investors in Keynote Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

The “Future of Energy” panel is 9:20 am ET and the Aemetis corporate presentation is 2:40 pm ET on June 10. Private discussions with investors are scheduled throughout the day from 9 am to 4 pm. The conference presentation will be posted on the Investors section of the Aemetis website at http://www.aemetis.com/investors/presentation/ .

The presentation will focus on -426 carbon intensity dairy renewable natural gas, renewable jet/diesel fuel using renewable oils hydrotreated with negative carbon intensity hydrogen from waste wood, and the ethanol plant efficiency upgrades that Aemetis is completing to maximize value from the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard, the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, and the IRS 45Q carbon re-use and sequestration tax credit.

McAfee’s presentation will feature underground carbon sequestration without the need for long range pipelines for the 52-dairy Aemetis Central Dairy Biogas Project, the Aemetis ethanol plant, and the Aemetis Carbon Zero 1 renewable jet and diesel plant.

The Aemetis Carbon Zero jet and diesel plant design commercializes patented technology exclusive to Aemetis for the production of renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel for aviation and commercial truck markets. The Aemetis “Carbon Zero 1” plant has a planned capacity of 45 million gallons per year in phase I to be operational in 2023, expanding to 90 million gallons per year by 2025. The plant is being built at the 142-acre Riverbank Industrial Complex, a former US Army ammunitions plant in Riverbank, California.

The Aemetis Central Dairy Biogas renewable natural gas project, the Aemetis Carbon Zero 1 renewable jet and diesel plant, and energy efficiency upgrades to the Aemetis Keyes ethanol plant include $56 million of grant funding and other support from the USDA, the US Forest Service, the California Energy Commission, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and PG&E’s energy efficiency program.