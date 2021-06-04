 
Mobiquity Technologies Adds Contextual Targeting to AdCreatr Providing a Seamless Integration into Privacy Compliant Ad Creative and Targeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the dramatic shifts in media targeting brought on by the changes to online privacy rules, the importance of contextual targeting has grown exponentially. With that in mind, Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, has added contextual targeting to its successful AdCreatr Product Suite.

AdCreatr provides seamless integration for creative services into Mobiquity's Advangelists platform. With a few clicks, Advertisers can deploy a wide range of contextual targeting options to their campaigns while also hosting their Banner, Rich Media, and Video ad creatives directly from the campaign management UI. This brings the necessary intelligence for optimized campaign performance and high ROAS (Return On Advertising Spend). The amalgamation of creatives and trafficking deep-rooted into the DSP technology stack provides advertisers JIT(Just-In-Time) decision making on audience reach and audience connect goals.

AdCreatr provides dynamic feedback to understand what kind of creatives behave better on various factors like – contextual targeting, inventory, audience, time of day, weather, pollen content in the air, accelerometer and magnetometer inputs, how a phone is held, ambient inputs, battery and much more. This dynamic feedback in conjunction with Mobiquity’s ATOS (Ad tech Operating System) Platform intelligently predicts creative routing.

"With iOS 14.5 and Android 12, it became prudent for us to find a way to keep providing the best ways for our advertisers to reach their intended audiences," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "The unique ability to bundle together contextual targeting, creative ideation, creation, and audience identification we were able to architect a hybrid decision engine that works both on the client and server-side. We want to honor privacy but not at the expense of wasted advertising dollars. With AdCreatr we are proud to present a viable and effective solution."

AdCreatr is an ad-on feature added to the Advangelists platform and is available for use. Adcreatr is available for Mobile, Desktop, and Connected TV.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

For more information, please contact press@mobiquitytechnologies.com.

