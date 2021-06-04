Reservoir Acquires Legendary Independent Hip-Hop and Electronic Label Tommy Boy Music

Tommy Boy Music helped to launch the careers of Hip-Hop icons such as Queen Latifah, Coolio, De La Soul, Naughty By Nature, Afrika Bambaataa, Digital Underground, House of Pain, and Force MDs, among many others. It introduced EDM to mainstream audiences through releases by LFO, Coldcut, and 808 State, while helping to establish the Latin Freestyle and Latin Hip-Hop genres with releases by TKA, K7, and Information Society. Tommy Boy Music also includes the catalogs of Amherst Records, Harlem Music, and Halwill Music, which hold masters and publishing rights for a diverse collection of ‘70s Soul, Disco, and Jazz artists including The Stylistics, Van McCoy, and Glenn Medeiros.

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir has acquired legendary independent Hip-Hop and Electronic record label Tommy Boy Music. The deal comprises 6,000+ masters including Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” and Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force’s “Planet Rock”.

Tommy Boy Music joins Chrysalis Records, augmenting Reservoir’s recorded music division and building on the company’s commitment to upholding legacies and supporting great independent music. Reservoir will continue to market the catalog under the Tommy Boy label out of Reservoir’s New York City headquarters with A&R and Creative led by Reservoir EVP Faith Newman and international marketing and distribution driven by Reservoir’s Chrysalis Records team in London.

This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (Nasdaq: ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq.

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, the company has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 30,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900, and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Its publishing catalog includes historic pieces written and performed by greats like Billy Strayhorn, Hoagy Carmichael, and John Denver; the contemporary-classic catalogs of Sheryl Crow and Phantogram; and current award-winning hits performed by the likes of Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Cardi B and more. The company’s roster of active writers and producers includes the award-winning James Fauntleroy, Ali Tamposi, and Jamie Hartman, plus popular performing artists 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Migos’ Offset and Takeoff.

Reservoir’s collection of film music includes rights to scores created by award-winning composer-producer Hans Zimmer, as heard in the motion pictures The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and over 150 other titles.

The company also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

