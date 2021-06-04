 
checkAd

Reservoir Acquires Legendary Independent Hip-Hop and Electronic Label Tommy Boy Music

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 14:00  |  58   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir has acquired legendary independent Hip-Hop and Electronic record label Tommy Boy Music. The deal comprises 6,000+ masters including Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” and Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force’s “Planet Rock”.

Tommy Boy Music helped to launch the careers of Hip-Hop icons such as Queen Latifah, Coolio, De La Soul, Naughty By Nature, Afrika Bambaataa, Digital Underground, House of Pain, and Force MDs, among many others. It introduced EDM to mainstream audiences through releases by LFO, Coldcut, and 808 State, while helping to establish the Latin Freestyle and Latin Hip-Hop genres with releases by TKA, K7, and Information Society. Tommy Boy Music also includes the catalogs of Amherst Records, Harlem Music, and Halwill Music, which hold masters and publishing rights for a diverse collection of ‘70s Soul, Disco, and Jazz artists including The Stylistics, Van McCoy, and Glenn Medeiros.

Tommy Boy Music joins Chrysalis Records, augmenting Reservoir’s recorded music division and building on the company’s commitment to upholding legacies and supporting great independent music. Reservoir will continue to market the catalog under the Tommy Boy label out of Reservoir’s New York City headquarters with A&R and Creative led by Reservoir EVP Faith Newman and international marketing and distribution driven by Reservoir’s Chrysalis Records team in London.

This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (Nasdaq: ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, the company has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 30,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900, and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Its publishing catalog includes historic pieces written and performed by greats like Billy Strayhorn, Hoagy Carmichael, and John Denver; the contemporary-classic catalogs of Sheryl Crow and Phantogram; and current award-winning hits performed by the likes of Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Cardi B and more. The company’s roster of active writers and producers includes the award-winning James Fauntleroy, Ali Tamposi, and Jamie Hartman, plus popular performing artists 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Migos’ Offset and Takeoff.

Reservoir’s collection of film music includes rights to scores created by award-winning composer-producer Hans Zimmer, as heard in the motion pictures The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and over 150 other titles.

The company also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

www.reservoir-media.com 

CONTACT: Media Contact
Reservoir
Suzy Arrabito
Director, Marketing & Communications
sa@reservoir-media.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reservoir Acquires Legendary Independent Hip-Hop and Electronic Label Tommy Boy Music NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reservoir has acquired legendary independent Hip-Hop and Electronic record label Tommy Boy Music. The deal comprises 6,000+ masters including Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION